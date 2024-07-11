ABC Renews ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for Season 10

Contestants in Mexico for the season nine finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

ABC has ordered a tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise. The season will air in 2025 on the network and stream the next day on Hulu.

ABC announced the renewal at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour July 10. The networks’ description of the unscripted show goes: “Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.”

Jesse Palmer is host of Bachelor in Paradise, along with The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette.

A new season of The Bachelorette premiered July 8 and The Golden Bachelorette will launch September 18.

Bachelor in Paradise is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Season nine of Bachelor in Paradise wrapped in December 2023.