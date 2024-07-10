ABC Shares Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Grey’s,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Golden Bachelorette,’ Others

ABC shared its fall premiere dates at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Pasadena, California, including The Golden Bachelorette starting up September 18, season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy launching September 26 and Abbott Elementary premiering October 9.

The season begins with Monday Night Football on select weeks starting September 9 with the New York Jets playing the San Francisco 49ers.

New crime procedural High Potential, from Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson, premieres September 17, along with Dancing with the Stars. Dancing is simulcast on Disney Plus.

The Golden Bachelorette features leading lady Joan Vassos. The Golden Bachelor debuted last fall, with 71-year-old Gerry Turner as the main man, and 22 women, between the ages of 60 and 75, battling for his attention.

A new season of 20/20 starts Friday, September 20.

Drama Doctor Odyssey, from Ryan Murphy and starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, debuts Thursday, September 26, as do 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, the latter entering season 21.

Season 35 of America’s Funniest Home Videos is on Sunday, September 29, then the live-action film The Little Mermaid, part of The Wonderful World of Disney. Other films on this season under the Wonderful World banner include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion and Hocus Pocus 2.

Game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, with Pat Sajak, and Press Your Luck, with Elizabeth Banks, start Monday, October 7.

Comedy Abbott Elementary starts October 9, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries Scamanda. The latter is inspired by a podcast about a mother, blogger and Christian whose cancer tale captivated thousands, but was undone by a secret she’d hoped to keep to herself.

Season 16 of Shark Tank joins ABC’s Friday lineup starting October 18.

The Rookie, Will Trent and The Conners are on in the midseason, along with American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy! and What Would You Do?

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by organizing duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, is also set to debut in the midseason.