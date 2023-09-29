‘Home Economics’ Will Not Return on ABC, and ‘High Potential’ Debuts Next Year

The series premiere of ABC drama High Potential will shift to fall 2024, the network said, and ABC comedy Home Economics will not return on the network. It lasted for three seasons.

High Potential had been ordered for the 2023-2024 season. Produced by ABC Signature, the show has Kaitlin Olson as a single mother with an unconventional knack for solving crimes. She partners with a by-the-book detective played by Daniel Sunjata. Drew Goddard is writing the project.

Olson's credits include The Mick and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Home Economics has Topher Grace in the lead role. Inspired by the life of executive producer Michael Colton, the single-camera comedy debuted in spring 2021.

Home Economics looks at “the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle class, and one barely holding on,” said ABC.

Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet are also in the cast.

It was developed by writers Colton and John Aboud. Colton and Aboud executive produce alongside Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company. The show is a co-production between Lionsgate and ABC Signature.