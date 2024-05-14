ABC Sets ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ for Fall Schedule

ABC shared its 2024-2025 fall schedule hours before the Disney upfront presentation Tuesday, May 14. There’s The Golden Bachelorette, a new Ryan Murphy show and a drama based on a hit podcast, along with returning series.

Mondays have Monday Night Football “on select Mondays this fall,” ABC said, and other programs will be announced. Tuesdays have Dancing with the Stars and new drama High Potential. Wednesdays offer The Golden Bachelorette, Abbott Elementary and new drama Scamanda.

Thursdays have 9-1-1, new drama Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy. Fridays have Shark Tank and 20/20. Saturdays air college football and Sundays have America’s Funniest Home Videos, in season 35, and The Wonderful World of Disney.

“We have a lot to celebrate as we gear up to deliver a fall season that’s packed with compelling new series, beloved fan favorites and must-see live events,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “We’re focused on driving our viewership with an expanding slate anchored by best-in-class talent and supported by the enviable and combined reach of ABC and Hulu.”

The Golden Bachelorette features a “radiant woman in her golden years” setting out to find love, ABC said. The Golden Bachelor debuted last fall, with 71-year-old Gerry Turner looking for love.

The Ryan Murphy series is Doctor Odyssey, a procedural with Don Johnson and Joshua Jackson in the cast. Jackson’s Max is the doctor on a luxury cruise ship, where the staff works hard and plays harder, and the medical crises are at times shocking.

High Potential is based on a French series, a crime procedural with Kaitlin Olson as a single mom with an unconventional knack for solving crimes who partners with a by-the-book detective.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Scamanda is based on the eponymous podcast, about Amanda Riley, a mother, blogger and Christian whose cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

The Rookie, Will Trent, The Conners, American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and What Would You Do? are on for the midseason, along with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

It will be the seventh and final season of The Conners.