ABC Renews ‘Idol,’ ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Others

In advance of its upfront presentation, ABC has renewed American Idol for season eight, The Bachelor for season 29, Celebrity Jeopardy! for season three, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for season five, Dancing with the Stars for season 33, Shark Tank for season 16, and What Would You Do? for season 17.

The Conners has been renewed for season seven, which will be its final one.

Comedy Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez as an obituary writer with a unique knack for the job, has not been renewed. The show, created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, debuted in February 2023 and lasted for two seasons.

ABC shows off its 2024-25 series at the Disney upfront presentation May 14 in New York.

Previously announced renewals are season four for Abbott Elementary, season eight for 9-1-1, season 21 for Grey’s Anatomy, season seven for The Rookie and season three for Will Trent. Previously announced orders include Doctor Odyssey and High Potential.

Decisions on pilots Shifting Gears (working title) and Forgive & Forget have not yet been made.