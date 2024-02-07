‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns With Two Episodes

Abbott Elementary has its season three premiere February 7 on ABC. Going for an hour, the episodes are entitled “Career Day Part 1” and “Career Day Part 2.”

The episodes see Janine, played by Quinta Brunson, plan Career Day at Abbott Elementary and other schools in the district, while Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question.

As shows return following a hiatus due to the Hollywood strikes, ABC comedies The Conners and Not Dead Yet also have their season premieres February 7, leading into the double shot of Abbott Elementary. Unscripted Judge Steve Harvey is on after.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated teachers as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed.

Tyler James Williams, Lisa Anne Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Janelle James are in the cast with Brunson.

Brunson created the show and executive produces, along with Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn.

Abbott Elementary was nominated for the top comedy at this year’s Emmys, while Brunson won best actress in a comedy.

Its season two wrapped last spring.