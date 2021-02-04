AT&T Pushes Ways to Watch Super Bowl Despite CMG Blackout

CMG lets viewers know why they can't watch its stations on DirecTV

AT&T’s DirecTV is saying that subscribers blacked out from five CBS affiliates owned by Cox Media Group can still watch the Super Bowl on Sunday using Locast, an antenna or live stream at CBSsports.com or the CBS Sports mobile app.

The retransmission deal between AT&T and CMG expired and the stations went dark to AT&T subscribers Tuesday night.

“In what’s become an unfortunate near-annual rite to the NFL playoffs, Cox Media Group is once again holding the year’s most-watched event of the year – the Super Bowl – hostage from NFL fans in Seattle and four smaller cities the broadcaster remains licensed to serve,” AT&T said in a press release.

“However, the fans that Cox would otherwise hope to inconvenience can still watch the game without any additional costs. The NFL and CBS will live stream Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. EST game without requiring a subscription at several websites and mobile apps. This includes CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports Apps and the NFL app,” AT&T said.

AT&T has provided financial support to Locast, which streams local station signals.

AT&T said it has been trying to reach a new agreement with CMG and had offered to extend the current contract, paying the higher rate retroactively.

The dispute affect 26 Cox stations in 20 markets, including the CBS affiliates. CMG's other CBS affiliates re in Eureka, Calif.; Dayton, Ohio; Greenwood-Greenville, Miss., and Yuma-El Centro, Calif.