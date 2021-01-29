Cox, Suddenlink Strike Retrans Deal

(Image credit: Cox Media Group)

Cox Media Group and Altice USA/Suddenlink have struck a retransmission consent deal for multiple stations in six markets.

The stations in Tulsa, Okla.; Memphis, Tenn.; Spokane, Wash.; Eureka, Calif.; Greenville-Greenwood, Miss; and Alexandria, La, have been off Suddenlink systems since Jan. 8, when Cox invoking the pandemic and the importance of local station connectivity to argue that Suddenlink had made and anti-consumer decision by not agreeing to a "fair market deal."

Also Read: ACAC: NCTC Retransmission Consent Good Faith Protections Yield Results

So did Suddenlink during the impasse, saying in a statement: “Despite being in the midst of a pandemic when access to affordable news is incredibly critical, Cox Media Group has pulled its channels from Suddenlink TV lineups in certain markets in an effort to extract an exorbitant increase in fees from us and our customers," Suddenlink, part of Altice U.S., said in a statement."

"The parties wish to thank consumers for their patience during this negotiation," the companies said in a statement announcing the pact.

Jon Lafayette contributed to this report.