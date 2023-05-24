Apple’s 'Ted Lasso' Again Scores Top Spot in TVision Power Score

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso remained at the top of the table for a second-straight week as the top connected TV show according to TVision’s CTV Power Score ratings for the week of May 15.

Jury Duty, which streams in Amazon’s Freevee, moved up to No. 2 from No.3 and Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story slipped to No. 3 from No. 2.

Rounding out the top five were Citadel on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus’ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which launched a new season.

Other new shows in the rankings this week include Selling Sunset on Netflix, XO Kitty on Netflix, Reno 911! on Roku, The Great on Hulu and Muted on Netflix.

Netflix had seven of the top 20 shows.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.