Apple TV Plus Makes ‘Charlie Brown’ Holiday Specials Free to All

Apple TV Plus will offer A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas to non-subscribers for a limited time. Celebrating its 50th year, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available for all to watch Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19. In the special, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie’s place for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy, meanwhile, decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available for all to see Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17. In that one, Charlie feels down about the commercialism of Christmas. He becomes the director of the Peanuts gang’s holiday play, and sets out to find the “perfect” Christmas tree — all the while searching for the true meaning of Christmas.

The Charlie Brown holiday specials, which used to air on ABC, are available to Apple TV Plus subscribers every day.

Apple TV Plus also offers the Peanuts holiday specials Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales, It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown and The Snoopy Show - Happiness Is the Gift of Giving.