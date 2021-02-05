‘The Snoopy Show’ Starts on Apple TV Plus

The Snoopy Show, an animated kids series featuring the character from Charles Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” universe, premieres on Apple TV Plus Feb. 5. There are six episodes.

“Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school,” said Apple TV Plus. “He's surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.”

Each episode offers three seven-minute adventures. Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and other characters appear in the series.

Apple TV Plus also offers Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and Snoopy in Space, and streams A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

WildBrain’s Mark Evestaff is showrunner and executive producer on The Snoopy Show.