Apple TV+, PBS Air Charlie Brown Holiday Specials

Apple and PBS are teaming up to share A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas with viewers. To complement the specials’ release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving airs on PBS and PBS Kids Nov. 22, and A Charlie Brown Christmas is on the two public networks Dec. 13.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is on Apple TV+ starting Nov. 18, and will be available for free Nov. 25-27.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is on Apple TV+ Dec. 4, and will be available for free Dec. 11-13.

Both specials previously aired on ABC. The holiday specials will be ad-free on PBS, PBS Kids and Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 monthly.