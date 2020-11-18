Trending

Apple TV+, PBS Air Charlie Brown Holiday Specials

Thanksgiving and Christmas specials remain free to watch

Apple TV+
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Apple and PBS are teaming up to share A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas with viewers. To complement the specials’ release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving airs on PBS and PBS Kids Nov. 22, and A Charlie Brown Christmas is on the two public networks Dec. 13. 

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is on Apple TV+ starting Nov. 18, and will be available for free Nov. 25-27. 

A Charlie Brown Christmas is on Apple TV+ Dec. 4, and will be available for free Dec. 11-13.  

Both specials previously aired on ABC. The holiday specials will be ad-free on PBS, PBS Kids and Apple TV+. 

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 monthly. 