Apple TV Plus Price Set To Spike Another 43% to $9.99 a Month

Apple said Wednesday that it will raise the price of its subscription streaming service, Apple TV Plus, from $6.99 to $9.99 a month.

The price of an annual subscription is going up to $99 from $69.

“We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services,” Apple said in a statement. “Since launching four years ago, Apple TV Plus has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.”

Of course, Apple is trying to pull it off now that its biggest programming hit, Ted Lasso, has wrapped up its three-season run.

And it’s the second price increase for Apple TV Plus, which upped its monthly tab from $4.99 to $6.99 in November 2022. So the service has doubled in price over the last year.

Apple is also raising the monthly price of its Apple One bundle, which features Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and cloud storage, along with add-on options like Apple News.

Apple isn’t the only major U.S. SVOD to raise prices, with Netflix just last week confirming a new round of increases. However, unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and others, Apple lacks an economical ad-based tier to steer price-inelastic customers into.

Apple has never disclosed a subscriber count for Apple TV Plus since it launched the service four years ago.