Netflix Adds 8.76 Million Subs, Announces Price Hikes

Netflix reported a third-quarter addition of 8.76 million subscribers globally and said it will increase prices for some subscribers in the U.S. and other countries.

Net income rose 20% to $1.7 billion, or $3.73 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $310 a year ago.

Revenue was up 8% to $8.5 billion.

The company forecast that revenue would rise to $8.7 billion in the fourth quarter, with net income of $956 million.

Despite what the company labeled a tough period because of the writers and actors strikes, Netflix’s subscriber gains exceeded Wall Street estimates and its shares were up 11% in after-hours trading.

Netflix now has 247.15 million subscribers globally. In the U.S., paid memberships rose to 77.32 million from 75.57 million in the second quarter and 73.39 million a year ago.

As expected, the company announced rate increases.

“Starting today, we’re adjusting prices in the U.S., U.K. and France,” Netflix said in its shareholder letter. “In the U.S., our ads ($6.99) and our Standard plans ($15.49) will stay the same, while Basic will now be $11.99 and Premium $22.99.”

The company said that its crackdown on password sharing contributed to its subscriber gains.

“As our strong membership growth over the past two quarters and our Q4 2023 revenue growth forecast shows, we’ve now successfully taken action in every region in which we operate and we’re rolling it out as planned,“ Netflix said in its shareholder letter. “The cancel reaction continues to be low, exceeding our expectations, and borrower households converting into full paying memberships are demonstrating healthy retention. As a result, we’re revenue-positive in every region when accounting for additional spinoff accounts and extra members, churn and changes to our plan mix.”

The company also said it was making progress with its ad business. The ad business has been growing slower than expected and Netflix replaced its top ad sales executive last month.

“Adoption of our ads plan continues to grow — with ads plan membership up almost 70% quarter-over-quarter — and 30% of sign-ups in our ads countries are, on average, to our ads plan, with more work to do to scale this business,“ the company said. “Our $6.99 per month ads plan in the U.S. continues to support our ads plan growth.”