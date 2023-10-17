Netflix Tees Up First Live Sports Event

Netflix will hit the golf links in November for The Netflix Cup, the streamer’s first-ever live sports event.

The November 14 The Netflix Cup will feature stars from the streaming service’s Formula 1: Drive To Survive and Full Swing sports documentary series in an 18-hole golf competition in Las Vegas, according to the service. Four pairs consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional will play an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to the final hole where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title, said Netflix.

The move marks Netflix’s first foray into the live sports arena, joining such other streaming competitors offering exclusive live sports programming as Prime Video, which offers NFL Thursday Night Football games, Apple TV Plus, which streams live Major League Baseball games, and Peacock, which offers live Premier League soccer contests.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” Netflix VP of nonfiction sports Gabe Spitzer said in a statement. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

Players from the Formula 1: Drive To Survive series, which is currently in production on season six, include Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Golfers from Netflix’s sophomore series Full Swing participating in the tournament include Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

The Netflix Cup golf tournament will kick off the week of the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement: “The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the U.S., which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race. It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”

PGA Tour senior VP media and gaming Norb Gambuzza added: “The PGA Tour is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience. New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through Full Swing and Drive To Survive, and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”