Amazon Sustains Fast Start For 'Thursday Night Football' -- 49ers-vs.-Giants Audience Up 26% Over Game 2 Last Season

Even though his team lost 30-12 on Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football,' there is no rule in digital publishing stating that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can't be the subject of the feature image for this article about the game's TV ratings.

A convincing 30-12 win by the Super Bowl-contending San Francisco 49ers over the New York Giants on Thursday generated an average of 13.92 million viewers for Amazon Prime Video, according to Nielsen National TV Ratings, a 26% bump over the streaming company's second NFL Thursday Night Football game last season.

In fact, after a record-breaking first TNF game of the season last week, the franchise is averaging 14.48 million viewers, up 21% over Amazon's first two games last year ... and 71% over 2021, when the first two Thursday-night games were on the NFL Network.

TNF is up 51% so far over last year's full-season average of 9.58 million viewers.

Amazon is in the second year of a multi-year license with the NFL and is paying the league $1 billion as season for the rights.

The TNF franchise continues to skew young relative to the rest of the league's TV coverage -- 49% of Thursday's audience came from the 18-49 demo, and the average viewer age was 7 years younger than the NFL averages on linear networks.