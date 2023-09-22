Amazon Sustains Fast Start For 'Thursday Night Football' -- 49ers-vs.-Giants Audience Up 26% Over Game 2 Last Season
'TNF' is up 51% so far over last year's full-season average
A convincing 30-12 win by the Super Bowl-contending San Francisco 49ers over the New York Giants on Thursday generated an average of 13.92 million viewers for Amazon Prime Video, according to Nielsen National TV Ratings, a 26% bump over the streaming company's second NFL Thursday Night Football game last season.
In fact, after a record-breaking first TNF game of the season last week, the franchise is averaging 14.48 million viewers, up 21% over Amazon's first two games last year ... and 71% over 2021, when the first two Thursday-night games were on the NFL Network.
TNF is up 51% so far over last year's full-season average of 9.58 million viewers.
Amazon is in the second year of a multi-year license with the NFL and is paying the league $1 billion as season for the rights.
The TNF franchise continues to skew young relative to the rest of the league's TV coverage -- 49% of Thursday's audience came from the 18-49 demo, and the average viewer age was 7 years younger than the NFL averages on linear networks.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!