Amazon Says It's 'Thursday Night Football' Opener Was 'Most Streamed Game Ever'

Amazon says its season 2 Thursday Night Football opener not only produced the biggest live-football audience ever for its Prime Video platform, but also an all-time streaming high for an NFL game, with viewing on Twitch and NFL+ factored in.

Citing "panel-only" Nielsen National TV Ratings, Amazon said the NFC matchup between the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings averaged 16.6 million viewers across all digital and linear platforms, up more than 16% over last year's TNF opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Thursday's game, according to Nielsen, delivered 3.5 million viewers age 18-34 across platforms and 7.6 million watchers in the 18-49 cohort. The total audience had a median age of 47, which is seven years younger than the typical NFL TV audience.

Indeed, Amazon has achieved a core objective of the league to skew younger.

Still, Amazon has been anxious to tout the audience potential of TNF with it as anchor rights holder (paying about $1 billion a season), ever since last season ended and reports surfaced that the overall ratings performance was down 41%.

Amazon has disputed the accuracy of this data on myriad points, starting with how Nielsen gathers its data.

Nielsen said it would start factoring in Amazon's own first-party data ... then changed its mind, following complaints by the Video Advertising Board, among other constituents.