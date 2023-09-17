Amazon Says It's 'Thursday Night Football' Opener Was 'Most Streamed Game Ever'
Viewership of the Eagles defeat of the Vikings was up over 16% over last year's 'TNF' opener, and the median age of the audience was a whopping seven years younger than the NFL TV average
Amazon says its season 2 Thursday Night Football opener not only produced the biggest live-football audience ever for its Prime Video platform, but also an all-time streaming high for an NFL game, with viewing on Twitch and NFL+ factored in.
Citing "panel-only" Nielsen National TV Ratings, Amazon said the NFC matchup between the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings averaged 16.6 million viewers across all digital and linear platforms, up more than 16% over last year's TNF opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
Thursday's game, according to Nielsen, delivered 3.5 million viewers age 18-34 across platforms and 7.6 million watchers in the 18-49 cohort. The total audience had a median age of 47, which is seven years younger than the typical NFL TV audience.
Indeed, Amazon has achieved a core objective of the league to skew younger.
Still, Amazon has been anxious to tout the audience potential of TNF with it as anchor rights holder (paying about $1 billion a season), ever since last season ended and reports surfaced that the overall ratings performance was down 41%.
Amazon has disputed the accuracy of this data on myriad points, starting with how Nielsen gathers its data.
Nielsen said it would start factoring in Amazon's own first-party data ... then changed its mind, following complaints by the Video Advertising Board, among other constituents.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!