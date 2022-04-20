Analysts Shovel Dirt on Streaming After Netflix 1st Quarter Shocker

Netflix’s shocking report that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter not only sent the company’s shares plunging, but it also cast a shadow on the big media companies following Netflix’s lead by plowing assets into direct-to-consumer streaming businesses.

“Netflix has long set the standard for all traditional media companies that are in the midst of pivoting their business models away from the disrupted linear ecosystem towards streaming. However, softer than expected 1Q22 subscriber and financial results along with a marked change in tone from management over its growth prospects will continue to put into question the longer-term attractiveness — or even viability — of the streaming video business model,” said Katgun Maral, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

“We expect investor sentiment on media companies that are looking to grow in streaming to remain volatile – primarily Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery,” Maral said. Netflix's stock dropped 27% in after hours trading. Disney was down 5%; Paramount was unchanged and Warner Bros Discovery dipped 4%.

“If Netflix thinks the near-term upper band for paid streaming subscribers is hitting a wall at 220 million, then any companies with large out-year subscriber and revenue per unit targets should be a bit more nervous today,” added Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson.

Even as its subscriber growth slowed, many on Wall Street were bulling about Netflix going it this crucial quarterly report.

Nathanson, who has had a sell recommendation on Netflix for a while, praised Netflix for building a formidable company on the newfangled streaming technology, but he said that management seemed as shocked as Wall Street was.

“As almost every single impasse they have face before, the company found a way to safely maneuver before hitting the wall,” Nathanson said of Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos and company. “However, this time it feels different as the first quarter 2022 earnings release, investor letter and video interview portrayed a company that was more surprised by things and less clear than ever before about the path forward.”

It now looks like the total available market for streaming, instead of being all broadband homes in the world–about a billion–factors including affordability, online payment systems and willingness to pay for premium content means the market is closer to 400 million homes, Nathanson said.

Netflix’s password sharing problems–100 million users–indicates the market, particularly in the U.S. is already close to saturation, he said.

“Going forward, we are interested to see how consumers – especially those at the newly raised $19.99 monthly premium plan for four simultaneous streams – react to the clamping down on out of household usage and a request to pay even more for the service,” Nathanson said.

And after saying its main competition were other forms of entertainment, Netflix management acknowledged that all of the streaming services that have popped up in the past two year are taking a toll on Netflix’s own growth.

“Going forward, the company plans to grow share of viewing faster while decelerating growth in cash content spend,” Nathanson noted. “We question how easy that would be in a world where everyone wants to take share in the market by spending more on content!”

Maral also sees the streaming business becoming more difficult from a competitive point of view.

“While more nascent streaming services like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Discovery Plus or Paramount Plus are at much different stages in their growth profiles than Netflix and should not be seeing similar headwinds from high household penetration, the pressures Netflix is seeing from competition should be felt similarly across the board and limit conviction in sub growth for our coverage,” he said. “Further, Netflix’s reluctant introduction of a lower-priced ad-supported tier over the next year or two will in turn raise competitive pressures for all other streaming video platforms, impacting not just sub growth or pricing power but also share of ad dollars.”

Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo, a Netflix bull who had downgraded the stock to "equal weight" or hold, said this report could change the way Wall Street looks at Netflix and its media competitors.

"Historically, good for Netflix meant bad for traditional Media as subs were defecting," Cahall said. "By 4Q21, bad for Netflix = bad for Media as everyone faced lower streaming returns."

"Now, we think we're back to bad for Netflix = good for Media as the slowing Netflix subs will be perceived as market share gains at peers. Netflix's ad strategy is a risk to traditional media, but 35 million U.S. and Canadian subs at about $8/month ad ARPU is only about 5% out of our $67 billion in '23E U.S. media revenue," he said. ■