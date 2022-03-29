New Survey: 33% of Netflix Subscribers are Password Sharers

Netflix password sharing is bad, but it's not that bad.

That's the essential takeaway from a new Leitchtman Research Group (LRG) survey of 4,400 U.S. households, which found that 33% of Netflix subscriptions are used in more than one households.

The data conflicts with another recent survey of 10,400 adults, conducted by the Advertising Research Foundation, which found that 49% of subscribers share their Netflix password with someone living outside their home.

LRG's Internet-Delivered Pay-TV Services 2022 study breaks up that 33% of password sharers with the following behavior classifications:

> 15% of Netflix services are used and paid for by those that also share them with someone outside the household.

> 15% of Netflix services are used in one household but are borrowed from another household that is paying for the service. (Editor's note: This means the borrower uses the service one or only a couple of times?)

> 3% of services are used by multiple households that share the subscription cost.

> 3% of Netflix services are not paid for because they come with another service.

The issue of Netflix password sharing has come up quite a bit of late, following Netflix's disclosure two weeks ago that it's testing in Latin America a new billing scheme that adds around $3 to the monthly bill for subscribers who share their Netflix password.

Of course, password sharing is endemic to other direct-to-consumer streaming services. Overall, 29% of DTC subscriptions are shared with users outside the home.

“Password sharing is an inherent feature of most streaming services," said LRG principal Bruce Leichtman in a statement. "Sharing helps to expand the user base and retain customers, but it also creates a gap between the number of households that have a service and actual paying subscribers. For example, about two-thirds of U.S. households report having Netflix, but this includes about 10% of U.S. households that don’t pay for the service because it is borrowed from someone else’s subscription.”