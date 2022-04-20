Netflix Drop A Symptom of Slowing Streaming Subscription Market: Kantar
Average number of paid subscriptions flat at 3.7%
The shocking drop of 200,000 subscribers reported by Netflix in the first quarter is part of a larger slowdown in the streaming market, particularly in the U.S., according to new data from Kantar On Demand.
Kantar found that first quarter subscription VOD penetration was down slightly t at 81.4% compared to 81.6% in the fourth quarter.
Netflix penetration was down 0.3% in Q1, following a 0.5% decline in Q4. Amazon Prime Video was down 3.2%, Apple TV Plus dropped 15.6%, Discovery Plus was off 3.8% and Paramount Plus dipped 0.6%.
At the same time, the average number of subscriptions consumers pay for levelled off at 3.7.
Kantar found that ad-supported VOD services were still growing, but growth is slower than last quarter. Penetration is now 25.3%, vs 24.4% in Q4 and 20.8% in Q3..
POsitive news for streaming is that planned cancellations ares down, with 4% planning to cancel services, down from 5% in the fourth quarter.
Saving money is still the #1 reason given for cancellation, but it has not significantly driven a greater proportion of cancellations this quarter. Instead, content is more likely to drive cancellation particularly when subscribers sign up to watch a specific series or film, and then cancel. They also cancel if they find it too hard to find the content they want to watch.
The price-driven cancellations are linked to Netflix for raising itsr prices, and Apple TV Plus because free trial ended for many subscribers. ■
