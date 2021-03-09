‘America’s Got Talent’ Back on NBC June 1

From left: Kenadi Dodds, Alan Silva, and Brandon Leake in the season 15 finale of NBC's 'America's Got Talent'

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent starts on NBC June 1. Terry Crews returns as host and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are judges. Cowell created the show and is an executive producer too.

NBC promises “some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage after an unprecedented number of submissions.”

NBC shared other competition series start dates for late May and early June. Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior begins May 31. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall all return. The action happens in Seattle and Los Angeles, and Las Vegas for the finals.

For the first time, the Ninja Warrior age limit is lowered to 15. The winner gets $1 million.

Making It, from executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, returns for season three June 3. The craft show has eight episodes.