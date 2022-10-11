American Express, Mercedes Join NHL Sponsors on ESPN

ESPN starts its second season of NHL TV coverage under its current contract tonight (Oct. 11).

As ESPN starts its second season of its new National Hockey League contract, it has added American Express and Mercedes-Benz to its list of sponsors for its game telecasts.

Disney Ad Sales said it has a roster of more than 130 sponsors in 70 categories that will run ads in hockey across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Plus, Hulu and its owned social channels.

Returning sponsors include Apple, Discover, EA Sports, Expedia, Honda, Lexus, MassMutual, Navy Federal Credit Union, New Amsterdam Vodka, Progressive, SAP and Taco Bell.

Fidelity also returns as presenting sponsor over overtime periods and shootouts for regular season games on linear TV. Last year it had that entitlement for games streamed on ESPN Plus and Hulu.

“We are incredibly proud of the sponsorship success we saw in the inaugural year of the NHL back on Disney,” Disney Advertising senior VP, Sports Brand Solutions Sean Hanrahan said. “We are excited to continue building on last year’s success and creating more opportunities for brands to engage with NHL fans everywhere through our content.”

During regular-season ABC and ESPN linear games, the Final Five Minutes feature integration will be presented by Expedia and New Amsterdam Vodka. First-period intermission reports will be presented by Lexus and the second-period intermission by Discovery. Navy Federal Credit Union will serve as the title sponsor of the NHL Stadium Series game on Feburary 18.

Across all national games on ESPN Plus and Hulu, New Amsterdam Vodka will serve as the presenting sponsor and first- and second-intermission reports will be presented by Lexus and Discover, respectively.

EA Sports, Progressive and SAP will all have integrated features throughout the telecasts.

On social media, Navy Federal Credit Union will sponsor Twitter Amplify highlights from @ESPN, @SportsCenter and @ESPNPlus. EA Sports will sponsor ESPN NHL Moments on TikTok. EA will also be the presenting sponsor of The Drop Tuesday. ■