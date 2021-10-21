Disney Lines Up Sponsors as NHL Season Gets Started

Disney Advertising Sales announced its lineup of sponsors for its first season televising hockey under its new deal with the NHL.

Official league sponsors Apple, Discovery, Dunkin', EA Sports, Geico, Honda, Jagermeister, MassMutual, Navy Federal Credit Union, New Amsterdam Vodka, SAP and Verizon are on the roster for games that will appear on ABC, ESPN, ESPN PLus and Hulu.

Additional advertisers with presenting, in game or studio sponsorships include Expedia, Fidelity, Goodyear, Lexus, Progressive, Procter & Gamble, Subway and Taco Bell.

Expedia will present 25 ABC and ESPN games.

Apple, Dunkin', Honda, MassMutual, Navy Federal Credit Union, SAP and Taco Bell will be integrated into those telecasts, Disney said.

New Amsterdam Vodka is the presenting sponsor for the 75 exclusive national games that will appear on ESPN Plus and Hulu. For those games, Dunkin’, Jagermeister, Progressive, EA Sports and SAP will be integrated into features.

In all games Verizon will present the pre game and post game shows. Lexus will have the first intermission and Discovery will have the second intermission.

Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor of The Point, ESPN new weekly hockey show airing on ESPN2 and simulcast live and available on demand on ESPN Plus.

In The Crease, a daily hockey highlight show on ESPN Plus is being presented by Discover during this season’s conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Sponsors will also be engaged with ESPN social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and SnapChat.

“As we embark on a new era in sports with the return of the NHL on Disney, our diversified and unique offerings provides greater reach for brands and our viewers, than anywhere else,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “We’re delivering must-watch content, across every screen and platform, reaching sports fans of all types, everywhere they are.”