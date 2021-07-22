Newest NHL Teams To Face Off as ESPN Returns to Hockey

Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken, on ESPN Oct. 12

The National Hockey League's two newest teams will face off Oct. 12 as ESPN returns to the ice under its new contract with the league.

The expansion Seattle Kraken will take on the Las Vegas Golden Nights in the second game of an opening night double header. The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1.

Both games will also be simulcast on ESPN Plus, and more than 25 out-of-market games will be streamed live on ESPN Plus during the first week of the season.

The next night will feature Turner Sports’ first night of NHL action. The New York Rangers will play the Washington Capitals in the first game of a TNT doubleheader, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

TNT will have another NHL doubleheader the following week.

Later in the season, TNT will have the 2022 NHL Winter Classic with the St. Louis Blues playing the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1.

Disney’s ESPN and AT&T’s Turner replace Comcast’s NBC Sports carrying NHL games.

The Kraken’s inaugural season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23, will be streamed live and exclusively on ESPN Plus and Hulu when they host the Vancouver Canucks in Seattle’s brand new Climate Pledge Arena.

ESPN will carry the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 4 followed by the All Star game on Feb. 5 live from Las Vegas.