AMC’s Content Room Plans Show on ‘Walking Dead’ Dogs

AMC Networks said its Content Room branded content division has some interesting new shows in the works.

The Content Room comes up with ides for shows and short form content that take advantage of AMC intellectual property, its relationship with the stars of its shows, and its distribution and ad sales technology to create integrated advertising opportunities for marketers.

Reginae Carter (Image credit: AMC Networks)

One show in the works is The Walking Dogs, a series looking at the dog lovers in the cast of The Walking Dead Universe. For example, The Walking Dogs could look at the relationship between Daryle (Norman Reedus) and his dog Dog. (AMC chief revenue officer Kim Kelleher has a dog named Norman, but that’s another story.)

The content room is also putting together its first social series, Vibe Check with Reginae Carter of the WE TV seriesToya & Reginae. Each episode will show off trends, guests and the hottest brands.

The series is built to be customizable for advertisers, giving partners a natural platform to engage with Reginae and her 10 million plus social followers.

A lot of the content on AMC is in the horror genre, including FrightFest, which appears every Halloween.

The help marketers through the twists and turns of the genre, Content Room has named Josh Ruben, a director who has made horror content for IFC and films that have appear at Sundance and the Tribeca Film Festival, as sort of a horror concierge for advertisers.

“In studying horror fans, They go really deep on all things horror and it is joyful for them,” said Kim Granito, AMC’s CMO and head of The Content Room.

“If brands come on board looking for horror, Josh will write, direct and produce custom films from them,” Granito said.

Josh Ruben (Image credit: AMC Networks)

Content Room has also been putting together Show Me More, which gives fans a back-stage look at the network’s series. Instead of running just at the end of a season, AMC is looking to run Show Me More following episodes of some of its series. There will also be episode made especially for AMC Plus subscribers.

The Content Room is also bringing back In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin for Season 2. Season 1 was sponsored by Whole Foods. Hamlin, star of AMC’s Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, was joined by guests Lisa Rinna, Bobby Moynihan, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Dean Norris, Tongayi Chirisa, and Ed Begley Jr. The second season would feature new guests, menus and advertiser opportunities.

“Our Content Room originals have proven to be fun, partner-friendly extensions that both delight our fans and perform for our partners,” said Granito.