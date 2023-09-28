AMC's 'FearFest' Turns to Shudder for Scares as TV Amps Up Halloween-Themed Fare

AMC Networks will lean on its horror-themed streaming service Shudder to help facilitate its annual AMC FearFest programming stunt as the television industry looks to scare up audience viewership during the traditional Halloween season.

AMC’s two-month "FearFest, Shocked by Shudder" celebration, which officially kicked off in September with AMC’s airing of Shudder’s 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of all Time special, will feature more than 700 hours of films, series, and specials within the genre across AMC, AMC Plus and Shudder, according to AMC Networks Executive VP of Streaming Courtney Thomasma.

“Shudder is the [horror genre] content leader in the streaming space, so we reached out to their producers to help program FearFest,” she said.

Along with airings of classic films from such horror films as Halloween, Rosemary’s Baby, and The Exorcist, AMC will also feature original programming from Shudder, including the season four premiere of Creepshow.

Thomasma says AMC Networks will also offer FearFest-branded movies and specials for its other networks, including IFC, WEtv, Acorn TV, and Sundance Now. Earlier this month Shudder teamed with Black audience-targeted streaming service ALLBLK to premiere its original horror film The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster.

Now in its 26th year, Thomasma says the FearFest stunt — launched originally as MonsterFest — has endured throughout the years as the horror genre has become more popular with viewers on multiple platforms.

“Everything is so fragmented these days, but when this season comes around, everyone has a shared interest in the content and the genre,” she said.

She also welcomes competition in the horror genre both on the linear and streaming front, adding that FearFest continues to curate an expansive lineup of horror content for fans to devour.

“FearFest has continued to deliver what audiences want to see during the season,” she said.