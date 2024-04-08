AMC Counts On Content, Ad Tech To Reverse Ad Slide: Upfront 2024

In the film Field of Dreams, a voice told Kevin Costner that “if you build it, he will come.”

AMC Networks, like most other cable programmers, has been suffering l from cord-cutting, fewer linear viewers, and lower ad revenue as brands follow eyeballs to streaming. In response, AMC has built a streaming distribution system to supplement cable and an ad tech system designed to give media buyers what they want in terms of automation, data targeting and return on investment.

All of that is combined with AMC’s legacy of high-quality scripted dramas, dating back to Mad Men.

“Content is still a very big differentiator for AMC networks,” AMC Chief Revenue Officer Kim Kelleher told Broadcasting+Cable.

In addition to laying a slate of upcoming shows and its latest ad-tech wonders, at its upfront presentation for advertisers, AMC will be rolling out ad supported versions of more of its subscription streaming services and that its Content Room branded content unit will be ratcheting up to produce more shows advertisers can sponsor.

AMC cut back on programming spending in 2023. This year’s production will be on par with last year, Kelleher said. The company will be telling upfront buyers about how it is extending its universes of zombies, vampires and witches, while adding series like Nautilus, a fresh look at Capt. Nemo.

At the same time, AMC must reverse its falling ad sales numbers. For 2023, AMC’s domestic ad sales fell 20% to $634 million.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Kim Kelleher (Image credit: AMC Networks)

“We've stayed so committed to the long form, premium dramas while so many others I feel are short-cutting on at this, leaning much more heavily into quick production and reality,” she said. “Buyers still can access the premium programming and shows that we deliver and take advantage of the data targeting capabilities that we have.”

That content is now available to viewers over 30 different end points, which has boosted total viewership to record levels.

“When we pulled all of the endpoints together into Audience Plus [AMC’s advanced insights and data targeting platform] you could actually transact across all of them and we saw that we reached 91 million homes. With the depth of our library we are seeing an average of about 480 million hours of viewership a month,” said Evan Adlman, executive VP, commercial sales & revenue operations at AMC Networks.

“When you combine that together with the data targeting capabilities that we have, you really can narrow in on an audience within the very large scale reach that we have,” Adlman said.

About 72% of AMC’s national linear footprint is addressable-enabled, and 40% of that footprint can be brought programmatically, Adlman said.

Evan Adlman (Image credit: AMC Networks)

“We hope everyone in the audience hears on Wednesday is that we heard you. For years you've been saying if you build it we will come. And I really feel like we're at a point where we've built it and we're asking in partnership for the advertisers and marketers to really utilize what we've built,” he said.

Unfortunately at this point programmers’ ability to monetize content on non-linear platforms has lagged the movement of viewers.

“Are we going as fast as we’d like? No, never. But we at AMC Networks are slowly and steadily shifting the monetization into those new distribution endpoints,” Adlman said.

A shortage of proven measurement solutions has kept some marketers from making the kind of cross-platform deals AMC is seeking, but Adlman notes that marketers who are still picking between platforms are missing a lot of the audience.

“Meanwhile the buyers that are buying strategic audiences are fully comfortable with the way we deliver measurement and verification. We just need to get more people in the industry to come to that table [and take advantage of those capabilities,” he said.

AMC has designed this year’s upfront--being held Wednesday-- to be more interactive for attendees. The kind of work the company puts into its ComicCon appearances for fan, it is putting in for media buyers.

“Its still a very intimate event. We still have talent interspersed around the room,” Kelleher said, adding that CMO Kim Granito’s marketing group “created these really great immersive moments that will bring the shows to life for buyers who haven’t seen them yet.”

Even in an age where programmatic machines are making a growing share of buying decisions, having clients and and agency execs familiar with the content AMC produces.

“Our most important products are our shows. That’s what brings the viewers that people want to buy,” Kelleher said.

As the market develops, Kelleher sees advertisers continuing to seek flexibility, choice and different ways of transacting.

“We’ve really tried to adapt our business in real time to no matter what the market does,” she said.

“We need volume, I’ve very bullish that the economy is better. I’m very bullish that’s going to a bit more confidence in their spend,” Kelleher said.

But she added that “the notion of having to put your dollars into the upfront to guarantee that inventory, to guarantee that pricing upwards of 18 months out. That’s not for everyone anymore.” she said.

“Obviously we appreciate the upfront and we super serve the advertisers that participate, but we're open 365 days a year,” Kelleher said. “We’ll meet our partners whenever they need to be.”