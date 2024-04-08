AMC Launching Versions Of Its Streamers With Commercials

AMC is following up the launche of AMC Plus with Ads with other ad-supported versions of its other streaming services

AMC Network said it will be launching ad-supported versions of all of its targeted streaming services by next year.

AMC last year launched an ad-supported version of AMC Plus, its subscription streaming service.

“We’ve been very pleased with the performance of AMC Plus,” Kim Kelleher, chief revenue officer at AMC Networks said. Despite some distributors still being in the process of enabling the ad-supported version of AMC Plus, the company has gotten a good enough reception to move forward with adding commercials to its other subscription streamers, Kelleher said.

AMC Plus gives viewers access to programming from AMC’s Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited channels.

Subscribers who want Shudder (horror), AcornTV (British telly), Hidive (anime), AllBlk (African-American content), Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited on their own, will get the option of watching or not watching commercials.

Pricing has not yet been released.

The move follows the trend of subscription streaming services that once touted being commercial free, introducing lower-cost, ad supported products.

“The successful launch of AMC Plus ad-supported was a major step in creating a fully end-to-end ad-supported distribution ecosystem across linear, streaming and CTV/FAST,” said Kelleher,

“As we introduce ad-supported versions of all of our targeted streaming services, our ability to sell cross-platform segments and deliver outcomes to our advertising partners becomes even more effective,” she said. “These services have built leadership positions in their respective genres and we’re thrilled give our commercial partners the power to access these audiences for the first time.”