Ad-Supported AMC Plus Tier Launched At $4.99 A Month

AMC Networks said it has begun rolling out an ad-supported version of its AMC Plus streaming service with a price tag of $4.99 a month.

The original ad-free version of AMC Plus costs $8.99.

Consumers can buy the the ad-supported version of AMC Plus for $83.88 annually, saving about 20%.

The ad-supported version will initially be available via AMC’s direct–to-consumer platforms and apps and expand to third-party platforms in the coming weeks, AMC said.

AMC announced plans to launch the ad supported version of AMC Plus in April. It follows in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney Plus and others created ad supported tiers of popular, ad free streaming services in order to generate additional revenue.

AMC said dozens of advertisers are currently on board for the ad-supported version of AMC Plus.

AMC said it's offering advertisers a variety of high-impact and tech-enabled ad formats and options, including interactive ad units, squeeze-back screens during “Next On” promos, shoppable ads, overlays, ad-break trivia, inserted integrations and episodic takeovers.

(Image credit: AMC Networks)

The same programs will be available on both versions of AMC Plus. Subscribers of both version also get full access to AMC’s Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. They also get to watch streams of the company’s linear networks.

“This ad-supported version of AMC Plus gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn’t already d-supported,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks.

“Now, with our linear networks, strong and growing presence on CTV and FAST platforms and ad-supported AMC Plus, our advertising partners can fully leverage the reach and appeal of our high-quality shows and connect with viewers wherever and however they choose to watch,” Kelleher said. “We are also able to offer marketers new and innovative ways to reach consumers, like interactive and shoppable ads, more flexibility in product integrations, whole genre takeovers and other tech-enabled enhancements that weren’t possible before.”