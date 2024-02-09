AMC Networks Reports $21.8 Million 4Q Loss

AMC Networks reported a loss in the fourth quarter amid a tough ad marking and a decline in traditional distribution revenues.

Streaming revenue grew 4% to $145 million as the number of subscribers to AMC’s DTC services rose.

The company registered a net loss of $21.8 million, or 50 cents a year, compared to a $264.7 million loss, or $6.11, a year ago, when the company took restructuring charges.

The 2024 results included a $42 million impairment charge related to BBC America, a joint venture with BBC.

Revenues fell 30% to $678.8 million,

AMC’s earnings were below analysts expectations, but revenues exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

AMC’s domestic operations had operating income of $59.9 million, compared to a $287 million loss in the year ago quarter.

Domestic revenues were down 32.4% to $581.7 million.

Advertising revenue dropped 23% to$158 million. Ratings were down partly because AMC had fewer original episodes of its series.

Distribution revenues fell 35% to $582 million.

The company noted that it renewed its deals with Charter and Dish.

Subscription revenue fell 8% to $327 million.

Content licensing revenuesfell68% to $96 million.

Content licensing revenue plunged 68% to $343 million.

"In the fourth quarter and across 2023, we continued to see success in the areas that will drive this company forward – programming, partnerships and profitability,” said CEO Kristin Dolan.

“:Nearly a year since joining AMC Networks as CEO, I am proud of the progress we have made in a fast-changing environment, and the new and innovative ways we are engaging with viewers and our commercial and creative partners."