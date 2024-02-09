AMC Networks Reports $21.8 Million 4Q Loss
Ad revenues down 23%
AMC Networks reported a loss in the fourth quarter amid a tough ad marking and a decline in traditional distribution revenues.
Streaming revenue grew 4% to $145 million as the number of subscribers to AMC’s DTC services rose.
The company registered a net loss of $21.8 million, or 50 cents a year, compared to a $264.7 million loss, or $6.11, a year ago, when the company took restructuring charges.
The 2024 results included a $42 million impairment charge related to BBC America, a joint venture with BBC.
Revenues fell 30% to $678.8 million,
AMC’s earnings were below analysts expectations, but revenues exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
AMC’s domestic operations had operating income of $59.9 million, compared to a $287 million loss in the year ago quarter.
Domestic revenues were down 32.4% to $581.7 million.
Advertising revenue dropped 23% to$158 million. Ratings were down partly because AMC had fewer original episodes of its series.
Distribution revenues fell 35% to $582 million.
The company noted that it renewed its deals with Charter and Dish.
Subscription revenue fell 8% to $327 million.
Content licensing revenuesfell68% to $96 million.
Content licensing revenue plunged 68% to $343 million.
"In the fourth quarter and across 2023, we continued to see success in the areas that will drive this company forward – programming, partnerships and profitability,” said CEO Kristin Dolan.
“:Nearly a year since joining AMC Networks as CEO, I am proud of the progress we have made in a fast-changing environment, and the new and innovative ways we are engaging with viewers and our commercial and creative partners."
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.