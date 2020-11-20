AMC Puts Severance Costs at $20-25 Million

AMC Networks said that it expects to have severance costs of $20 million to $30 million during the fourth quarter as a result of reducing its staff by 10%, eliminating about 100 employees.

The company said the layoffs were part of a restructuring plan designed to streamline operations.

“The plan is intended to improve the organizational design of the company through the elimination of certain functional areas of the company,” AMC said in an SEC filing Thursday.

CEO Josh Sapan addressed the layoffs during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

Like others in the television industry, AMC is shifting its focus to its streaming services and consolidating its cable networks. Earlier this year, Sarah Barnett, president of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group left the company and last month WE tv general manager Marc Juris departed . Neither executive was replaced.