AMC Networks Says WE tv Head Juris Is Stepping Down

AMC Networks said that Marc Juris, president and general manager of WE tv, will be leaving the company at the end of the year.

No replacement has been named.

The move comes amid cord-cutting and lower ad demand because of the pandemic-powered recession. Both forces have cut into the revenues of traditional cable networks, leading to management streamlining and headcount reductions at traditional media companies.

At AMC, Sarah Barnett, stepped down from her position as president of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group in July. Her responsibilities were assumed by AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll.

Before becoming president of WE tv, Juris had been at Turner as it converted Court TV into truTV and at Fuse Network, which rebranded from MuchMusicUSA. He’d been at AMC Networks earlier in his career as senior VP of original programming and general manager of AMC as it transitioned from being commercial free to ad supported.

“We first worked with Marc many years ago, when he was running original programming for an early version of AMC and then became the general manager who took the network from ad-free to ad-supported, a move that fueled much of the growth and distinction that was to follow,” said AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan. “His keen eye for brands and for compelling content have been demonstrated here and elsewhere. He’s recognized as a leader in our industry and for good reason. We wish him nothing but the best as he departs to find his next opportunity.”

Carroll noted that Juris developed franchises like Marriage Boot Camp, Growing Up Hip Hop and Love After Lockup at WE tv.

“He extended WE tv’s Thursday night leadership position on cable to Friday nights as well and leaves the network in a strong competitive position. He is an enormously talented and imaginative developer of brands and content and we will miss him.”

“My years at AMC Networks have been among the most rewarding and fulfilling of my entire career. This is a company that has always had an outsized impact by taking chances and having the confidence to make big moves and that has become part of my professional DNA,” Juris said. “I’m thankful for our talented team and very proud of the shows we’ve made and the relationships we have forged with viewers. Our industry is in the midst of profound change and transformation, but the elements that make a good story are universal. I believe in the power of storytelling and look forward to writing the next few chapters of my own, wherever that takes me.”