AMC Networks to Use TVision Data for Ad Sales

TVision, which measures the attention paid to TV shows and advertising, said AMC Networks will be using its data to help identify the best programming to reach engaged audiences and maximize campaign performance.

"With TVision’s platform, we are able to identify how viewers are engaging with our premium programming and advertising,” said Scott Collins, president of advertising sales at AMC Networks. “Their granular person-level data demonstrates the high value of our must-watch original programming like The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and Love After Lockup. TVision’s data provides a new and unique opportunity allowing clients to maximize their ad engagement within our schedule of top-performing shows.”

AMC Network created a data-driven ad sales group in 2018. It has been working with a variety of measurement and analytic companies including Comscore and, Data + Math on metrics for measuring cross-platform campaigns and the impact campaigns have on a clients’ business.

TVision’s Performance Metrics Platform will help AMC increase the returns on its inventory in several ways. It will help maximize the value of AMC’s best-performing content, help brands optimize campaigns based on performance and give its sales team more information about viewer behavior that it can use to meet client’s marketing goals.

“In our increasingly data-driven world, advertisers are demanding more granular, effective, and meaningful data from TV networks to help them create, optimize, and measure their TV campaigns,” explains Luke McGuinness, president of TVision. “Forward-thinking networks like AMC Networks see this demand for engagement data as an opportunity to better value and market their programming, provide better client service, and increase revenue. TVision measures what was once unmeasurable, how people really watch TV. This unique data is a perfect fit for an innovative media company like AMC Networks.”