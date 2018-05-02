Data Plus Math Launches Cross-Screen Attribution

TV attribution measurement company Data Plus Math said it launched TV Pixel a tool kit that links website click and purchase consumer behavior with cross-screen advertising campaigns.

TV Pixel, comparable to a tool used by Facebook to measure the effectiveness of social campaigns, is part of Data Plus Math’s MediaFX platform, which is used by 11 media companies to measure the effectiveness of TV advertising.

“Digital media companies have long used website tags or pixels to measure the effectiveness of advertising on their platforms in driving outcomes for marketers,” said Mel Berning, president and Chief Revenue Officer at A+E Networks. “By providing the TV Pixel and MediaFX™ platform to the television industry, Data Plus Math is leveling the playing field and allowing TV to get the credit it deserves for driving revenue for our advertiser partners.”

A+E is offering clients Data + Math’s attribution as part of upfront deals.

Related: Attribution Data Points to TV Ads Driving More Sales

Data Plus Math became newsworthy when its product, then dubbed “Project Thor,” was introduced to the TV industry by the Video Advertising Bureau as a possible industry-wide solution to being able to attribute product sales to TV ad campaigns.

“The TV Pixel is a breakthrough in television’s efforts to provide agencies and marketers with a simple way to measure the performance of campaigns that cross network ownership boundaries,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Discovery. “A marketer that deploys the TV Pixel is immediately ready to work with each network to optimize their schedules to drive real business outcomes.”

“Our consumers watch our premium content across our broad ecosystem,” said Laura Nathanson, executive VP, Client and Audience Solutions, Disney/ABC Sales. “We are committed to helping advertisers improve cross-screen measurement and applaud Data Plus Math’s solution to capturing attribution metrics.

The TV Pixel extends the MediaFX Platform, enabling Data Plus Math to connect TV advertising campaigns with online, mobile and in-app conversion measurement capabilities. Marketers can use the TV Pixel to measure activities ranging from website visits and clicks to e-commerce purchases.

“At AMC Networks, streaming represents an increasing percentage of overall viewership across our five strong and well-defined national networks,” said Scott Collins, president National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks. “Data Plus Math enables AMC Networks to measure how our traditional TV viewing as well as our online streaming is driving results for our advertiser partners. Their ability to capture ad exposures across online, tablets, Smart TVs and mobile is a real game changer for the industry.”

Data Plus Math anonymously connects consumer activity measured by the TV Pixel with anonymized premium video ad exposure data from millions of homes across the U.S. MediaFX then uses a proprietary ensemble of machine learning and attribution modeling to measure the effectiveness of each element of a marketer’s campaign.

“Horizon Media is working with Data Plus Math to measure TV campaigns across several national networks and cable operators,” said David Campanelli, executive VP, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media. “Having a standardized TV Pixel enables our clients to instrument their digital properties once and receive attribution reporting from all their TV campaigns across broadcast and cable and even across national and local media buys.”

MediaFX measures the effectiveness of the marketer’s advertising campaigns at driving desired consumer outcomes. In addition to measuring digital outcomes MediaFX also supports offline consumer outcome measures, including foot traffic, purchase data and marketer’s 1st-party data.

“With our MediaFX attribution platform, our goal is to paint the most complete and accurate picture of how premium video is driving consumers down the purchase funnel,” said John Hoctor, CEO of Data Plus Math. “We’re providing our TV Pixel to the advertising community in order to make TV attribution as simple as possible for marketers to embrace. Along with our network and cable operator partners, we’re encouraging marketers to instrument their websites and mobile applications and to use this data to optimize their TV and streaming video campaign performance.”