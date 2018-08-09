‘Killing Eve’ Drew Most Viewer Attention in 2Q: TVision Insights

BBC America’s new series Killing Eve grabbed more attention than any other show during the second quarter, according to a new report from TVision Insights.

According to TVision Insights, which measures the attention paid to TV shows and commercials, the shows that viewers paid the most attention to after Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh, which had an index of 203.7 were Bravo’s Summer House and Travel Channel’s Legendary Locations.

Other high-ranking cable shows were HGTV’s Hidden Potential, TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah by Design, E!’s Hollywood Medium, TLC’s Lost in Transition and Long Lost Family and National Geographic’s Genius.

The No. 10 show on cable in terms of attention was AMC’s The Walking Dead, the show with the highest ratings.

Seven cable shows topped the No. 1 broadcast show, ABC’s freshman drama, The Good Doctor, which drew an attention index of 152.7.

TVision Insights notes that cable programs generally get higher Attention index scores. That’s because their audiences are more likely to be made up of viewers who have intentionally sought out niche programming that aligns with their personal interests.

The No. 2 broadcast show was the CBS comedy Life in Pieces followed by Fox’s LA to Vegas.

Rounding out the top 10 on broadcast were CBS’s Mom, NBC’s Good Girls, Fox’s The Simpsons, NBC’s Little Big Shots and Superstore, CBS The Big Bang Theory and the CW’s iZombie.

NBC collected the most attention in primetime. It was followed by CBS, Fox, ABC and the CW.

NBC’s Billboard Music Awards garnered the most attention among special events in the quarter. Outside of prime time, all of the Triple Crown horse races scored high in attention.

TVision Insights says that women pay more attention than men to programs, with women averaging a 100.1 index compared to 99.9% for men. Attention is highest in the older demographics, with 55 to 64 year olds getting a 110.1 index and adults 65-plus getting a 103.1.

With commercials, women again pay more attention, with a 100.8 index, than men, with a 99.1. And the 55 to 64 age bracket paid the most attention to commercials with a 109.6 index, but they are followed by viewers in the 45 to 54 demo which drew a 100.3 index and the 25-54 year olds, with a 100.3. Adults 65 plus paid a below average amount of attention to commercials with a 99.1 index.

The most attention getting commercial in prime time was the 'Rest Easy' spot for Trivago, which got a 209.8 Creative Attention Score.

The Creative Attention Score measures a commercial’s ability to grab viewers’ attention compared to other content in the same pod.

Spots for Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Isle of Dogs, the Nissan Rogue, Warner Home Entertainment’s Rampage and Lysol Daily Cleanser were also very attention getting.

The most attention grands were Google, Walt Disney World Resorts, 23andMe, Aflac and Sony Pictures.

In its report, TVision, which employs computer vision technology to measure eyes-on-screen attention from its panelists, pointed out some other interesting insights it was able to glean by studying different viewers.

· The royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle in May generated a 196.9 attention index among people who watched the actress’ show Suits on USA Network. Among non-Suit viewers, the attention index was a not-as-regal 144.2

· A Microsoft Surface commercial experienced the opposite of burnout. It generated 16.7% more attention from people who saw it six or more times than it did from first-time viewers.

· A commercial for Claritin-D showing an allergy sufferer with a bubble around her head got a lot of attention from 18 to 34 year olds, who stayed tuned until the bubble popped. Younger viewers were turned off by the image.