CBS Bringing Back Comedy ‘Mom’ For Season Six

CBS has renewed comedy Mom for the 2018-2019 season. The show stars Anna Farris and Allison Janney. It recently marked its 100th episode. Next season will be Mom’s sixth.

“Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

Mom premiered in the fall of 2013. The show is averaging over 11 million viewers this season.

Mom is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Nick Bakay. The series was created by Lorre, Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker.