AMC Networks Creates Data-Driven Ad Sales Group

AMC Networks said it formed announced a new data-driven advertising sales team.

The unit--AMCN Agility-- will support data products including AMC's proprietary Aurora Video Targeting Solutions platform, which offers transparency across the entire linear television landscape.

Adam Gaynor, who joined AMC a year ago as VP, of advertising and data solutions, in charge of the group.

AMC Networks joins the trend of programmer looking to sell advertising based on targeting specific audiences using data rather than Nielsen demographic ratings, which are eroding.

AMC Networks said it will make its data offerings an integral element of its discussions with potential advertisers during the 2018 upfront.

“The strong response to Aurora Video Targeting Solutions in the marketplace over the last year, and the expanded availability of this fully transparent planning tool in the 2018 upfront, convinced us that the time was right for a dedicated data sales team,” said Scott Collins, president of advertising sales for AMC Networks. “Adam’s industry experience makes him the right leader to meet our goal of helping to connect brands to consumers.”

Developed internally by the company’s Business Intelligence team, Aurora Video Targeting Solutions offers demonstrative insights across the company’s five national networks and the entire spectrum of ad-supported cable and broadcast networks.

“I am excited to be part of the AMCN family where the power of incredible story telling delivers distinctive and relevant audiences,” said Gaynor. “AMCN Agility capitalizes on those audiences and offers intelligence, insights and the execution of data-driven campaigns that drive brands to be more efficient and effective at reaching precise audience segments.”

