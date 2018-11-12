A+E, AMC to Beta Test Comscore Campaign Ratings

A+E Networks and AMC Networks are beta testing Comscore Campaign Ratings, the company’s cross-platform ad measurement product.

“As consumers are engaging with History, Lifetime and A&E programming across multiple platforms, it is important that we understand and measure the impact of advertising,” said Don Robert, executive VP, research, at A+E Networks. “Our goal is to measure the unduplicated audience across linear TV and digital platforms so that no audience is discounted.”

The Comscore Campaign Ratings beta program launched in September of this year in consortium with 12 media brand partners.

“In a convergent television environment, it’s critical for us to measure and understand our audiences and the overlap between platforms,” said Tom Ziangas, senior VP of reserach at AMC Networks. “This product addresses our advertisers core need to quantify unduplicated audiences, as well as allows us to better articulate our strengths across linear TV and digital.”

Comscore, which started in digital measurement, has expanded into TV where it would be taking on market leader Nielsen. After a delay caused by the discovery of accounting issues three years ago that resulted in an arduous re-audit of its financial statements, the company has begun to offer new products aimed at cross-platform video measurement.