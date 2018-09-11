comScore Brings Contextual Technology to Adobe Ad Clients

comScore said it has made a deal to provide Adobe Advertising Cloud customers contextual targeting.

The proprietary comScore technology helps target customers without cookies, a benefit that promoted privacy in the post GDPR era.

“Contextual advertising, delivered programmatically, provides marketers with performance without compromise when built on a foundation of trusted and sophisticated data," said Sahil Gupta, director, global partnerships for Adobe Advertising Cloud. "Our partnership with comScore allows us to help marketers to use data to make smarter media decisions and drive their businesses forward."

The technology crawls page-level content from 300 million URL each day and uses a self-learning algorithm to understand word associations across about 350,000 topics. The technology classifies the core content of each page--including brand safety and predicted viewability-- to help make bid decisions in close to real time.

"Contextual targeting has proven to be an efficient strategy for reaching relevant consumers without the use of cookie-level data and we're excited to partner with Adobe Advertising Cloud to offer their customers a pre-bid targeting solution that leverages this approach," Anthony Psacharopoulos, executive VP at comScore. "Paired with our post-campaign verification and measurement solutions, partners can be confident that they are targeting audiences in relevant, brand-safe environments while continuously optimizing and improving over time via a holistic, closed-loop solution."