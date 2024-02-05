AMC Networks Set Upfront Event For April 11 In New York

AMC Networks said it will hold its upfront event in person on April 11 at Chelsea Factory in New York.

AMC said the event will spotlight programming, including its Anne Rice Immortal Universe; its WEtv reality franchise; crime drama Dark Winds; and The Walking Dead Universe.

The event will feature interactive experiences, talent integrations, upcoming programming highlights and ad tech advancements, including addressable ads and programmatic buying.

AMC held an in-person upfront event last year as well.

“Our annual upfront event is always one of our focal point moments of the year and we have never had more to talk about,” Evan Adlman, executive VP of commercial sales and revenue operations, said. “We can’t wait to again join with hundreds of our valued partners and friends to showcase the breakout content and technological leadership that sets AMC Networks apart and allows us to deliver reach and consumer outcomes driven by our celebrated shows and passionate and enduring fan bases.”

At this point, with most network upfront plans disclosed, it appears that the networks that did large, in-person presentations last year are doing so again. Networks that had smaller or virtual meetings are also doing an encore.