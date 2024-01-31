Nexstar Plans Private Upfront Dinner for Advertisers April 11
Company will pitch The CW, NewsNation, AntennaTV, Rewind, stations
Nexstar said it plans to hold a private upfront dinner for advertisers on April 11.
Last year, Nexstar used a similar approach as it rolled out a pitch that promoted its national assets, including The CW, NewsNation, The Hill, Antenna TV and Rewind, as well as its expansive group of local TV stations.
The dinner will be held at The Peak in New York City.
Before Nexstar bought a majority interest in The CW, the network would hold upfront presentations on the Thursday morning of broadcast upfront week that showed off the attractive casts in its mostly young-skewing lineup and concluded with a musical performance. One year, the upfront featured Stevie Wonder.
Paramount is also holding a series of private upfront meetings with advertisers for a second year, but most other large media companies are holding big upfront extravaganzas in large venues like Radio City Music Hall.
Nexstar noted that it will be holding a separate upfront event for the press in May.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid