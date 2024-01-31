Nexstar Plans Private Upfront Dinner for Advertisers April 11

Nexstar said it plans to hold a private upfront dinner for advertisers on April 11.

Last year, Nexstar used a similar approach as it rolled out a pitch that promoted its national assets, including The CW, NewsNation, The Hill, Antenna TV and Rewind, as well as its expansive group of local TV stations.

The dinner will be held at The Peak in New York City.

Before Nexstar bought a majority interest in The CW, the network would hold upfront presentations on the Thursday morning of broadcast upfront week that showed off the attractive casts in its mostly young-skewing lineup and concluded with a musical performance. One year, the upfront featured Stevie Wonder.

Paramount is also holding a series of private upfront meetings with advertisers for a second year, but most other large media companies are holding big upfront extravaganzas in large venues like Radio City Music Hall.

Nexstar noted that it will be holding a separate upfront event for the press in May.