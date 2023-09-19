AMC Renews ‘Dark Winds’ Dramas Series

AMC will bring back its drama series Dark Winds, starring Zahn McClarnon, for a third season in 2025.

The series, which follows a tribal police lieutenant as he seeks to solve crimes in Navajo Country, averaged 1.7 million viewers on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings during its second season, which ended earlier this month. The second season of Dark Winds also stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Deanna Allison and Jessica Matten. The series featured more than 90 percent of its production team on both sides of the camera

Dark Winds, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, is executive produced by McClarnon, Roland Wirth, Robert Redfordn, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo.