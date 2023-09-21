Allen Media’s Local Now Adds 19 FAST Channels From NBCUniversal

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said its Local Now free streaming platform has added 19 local and national free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to its lineup.

The new channels are part of an expanded deal between Allen Media Group and NBCUniversal.

National channels added to Local Now include American Crimes, NBC LX Home and Telemundo al Dia.

Local Now adds local news channels from 10 markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It also adds four regional Telemundo news FAST channels covering California, Florida, Texas and the Northeast. A national news channel, Telemundo Noticias Ahora, will be added in a few months.

“Local Now is the leader in free local news, and with the addition of the 11 NBC local news and four Telemundo FAST channels, we are now able to expand our local coverage even more,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said “Strong partnerships like this one with NBCUniversal are what has fueled Local Now’s rapid growth and allowed us to deliver on our mission of providing our audience the best free streaming content available.”

Local Now provides news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 500 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries

“Local news, in English and Spanish, lifestyle programming and true crime are three genres that are increasingly important to viewers in the FAST space,” said Matt Schnaars, President, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “Powered by the expertise of the NBCUniversal News Group, these networks are a great compliment to Local Now’s content offering, bringing our multicultural audiences another outlet to be informed and entertained.”