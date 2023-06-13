‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed at The CW
Season three for ‘Homecoming’ and season four for ‘Superman’
The CW has renewed All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois for the 2023-2024 season. All American: Homecoming will have 13 episodes in season three, and Superman & Lois will have 10 episodes in season four.
“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fan bases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”
All American: Homecoming is a young adult drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University. The series is centered around tennis player Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), baseball standout Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) and the diverse group of friends they have at Bringston.
Superman & Lois features Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) dealing with the stress of being working parents, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race.
