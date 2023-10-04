‘Alien Week’ Happens on Story Television Oct.16-22

Alien Week, a programming stunt featuring documentaries and specials related to UFOs and those who ride in the flying objects, happens on Story Television on October 16-22. “Explore the questions, controversies and theories surrounding the existence of intelligent life beyond Earth,” the digital network teases.

The event kicks off with UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files on October 16. Also on that day are The Pentagon UFO Files, The White House Files, Mystery Quest: Alien Cover-Up and UFOs: Secret Alien Technology.

Each day features an eight-hour programming block that airs three times per day, starting at 8 a.m. Other programs of note include The Roswell Cover-Up: 75 Years Later, Ancient Aliens: Special Edition — Faces of the Gods, Weird or What? With William Shatner — Ancient Mysteries and How The States Got Their Shapes — Bigfoot vs. Aliens.

Story Television launched in 2022. Part of Weigel Broadcasting, its mission statement includes airing “compelling historical and factual programming.” Story Television is available on stations owned by Weigel, Hearst Television, Marquee Broadcasting and other station groups.