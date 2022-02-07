A+E Gets Subscription Apps on Vizio’s SmartCast Platform

A+E Networks has made a deal that will make its subscription streaming apps–History Vault, A&E Crime Central and Lifetime Movie Club–available via the Vizio SmartCast platform.

Vizio users can also access some A+E content for from via Vizio’s WatchFree Plus streaming service.

History Vault, at $4.99 a month, offers more than 3,500 hours of content from History Channel including documentaries from the networks libraries and series including America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields and the McCoys, as well as past seasons of popular series like American Restoration and Ice Road Truckers.

A&E Crime Central, for $4.99, has 1,300 hours of content from A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and LMN including The First 48: Missing Persons, Beyond Scared Straight, and Cold Case Files.

Lifetime Movie Club, at $3.99 a month, has more than 300 Lifetime movies including Flowers in the Attic, Death of A Cheerleader and Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.

“This integration with Vizio SmartCast TVs extends the reach of these popular streaming apps and greatly adds to our connected TV footprint, making it easier than ever for our engaged audiences to access their favorite content when, where, and how they want,” said Mark Garner, executive VP, global content sales and business development, A+E Networks. “We value our relationship with VIZIO and look forward to building new ways for viewers to tune into their favorite library content across our brands.

Among the free content on Vizio WatchFree Plus are channels based on A+E series: Ax Men, Ice Road Truckers and Modern Marvels.

Additional WatchFree Plus channels based on A+E Content include:

Crime 360 – Step inside the investigation as theories and evidence are brought to life through fantastic CGI visualizations, state-of-the-art 3D laser scanning and 360-degree digital photography.

Lively Place – Programming for home improvement, dating and romance, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Skills + Thrills – The American spirit of grit and adventure with reality, nonfiction and competition programming.

Movie Favorites by Lifetime – Favorite Lifetime movie favorites.

Defy TV – Daring and bold reality TV shows.

TrueReal – Reality shows with big drama.

Tiny House Nation –The hit shows behind the Tiny Home movement all day, every day. Travel he globe in search of unique tiny homes, 500 square feet or less.

“Vizio’s commitment to offer viewers a wide breadth of compelling content and experiences makes expanding A+E on SmartCast a natural fit," said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. "With A+E’s entertainment portfolio that tells amazing stories and spans multiple genres, we’re thrilled to be launching these additional A+E apps that are sure to keep the whole family entertained.”

Vizio also provides convenient access to apps like Apple TV Plus, BET Plus, Discovery Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV. ■