Adele to Take Part in Corden’s Final ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Adele performs in the final “Carpool Karaoke” segment when The Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special airs on CBS Thursday, April 27. The special airs 10-11 p.m. ET/PT, in advance of the final The Late Late Show with James Corden episode at 12:37 a.m.

In the segment, Adele surprises Corden at home in the morning, waking him up with cymbals and offering to drive the host to work. Once in the car, Adele asks him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship, and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared. CBS has shared extended footage from the upcoming special on YouTube.

The first “Carpool Karaoke” with Adele was on The Late Late Show in January 2016, and became the most-watched clip ever on the show’s YouTube channel, with more than 260 million views. Other “Carpool Karaoke” segments that popped featured One Direction, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

CBS aired primetime Carpool Karaoke specials from 2016 to 2019.

Tom Cruise also appears in The Last Late Show special, as he and Corden portray Pumba and Timon in The Lion King at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

The Last Late Late Show streams on Paramount Plus in addition to airing on CBS.

Corden took over as Late Late Show host from Craig Ferguson in March 2015. His final episode will have Harry Styles and Will Ferrell as guests.

The show is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.