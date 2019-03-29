CBS to Air ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Prime Special May 20

CBS will air The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 May 20, with James Corden hosting and Celine Dion his guest. The special will feature Corden’s favorite moments from the past year on The Late Late Show, which he hosts.

It will be the fifth primetime special for Corden and Carpool Karaoke. The 2018 special, which featured Paul McCartney, was nominated for an Outstanding Variety Special Emmy.

Dion is a Canadian singer whose hits include “My Heart Will Go On” and “I’m Your Angel.”

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke bits play well on YouTube. One with Adele has tallied 195 million views. Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers are among the musicians who have also taken part.

The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are executive producers.