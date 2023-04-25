Ad Impressions Grew 3.24% In Q1 With Big Sports Gains
Super Bowl gives Fox biggest boost, iSpot.tv says
Television advertising impressions were up 3.24% to 2.09 trillion in the first quarter compared to a year ago, according to new figures from iSpot.tv
The increase seems surprising in light of cord cutting and the shift of viewers to streaming. But iSpot says its figures show that brands found more of the reach they seek with TV in the first quarter.
Sports was responsible for much of the growth in impressions, even without an Olympics to drive up viewership. Fox got the biggest boost, growing 36% while airing the Super Bowl and Fox Sports 1 jumped 24% with its coverage of the World Baseball Classic.
Other sports, including the National Basketball Association and the PGA Tour also posted gains.
According to iSpot, CBS generated the biggest share of impressions in the first quarter, just like a year ago. ABC was No. 2, switching places with No. 3 NBC. Fox News was fourth, followed by Fox.
The rest of the top 10 were ESPN, CNN, Univision, MSNBC and Telemundo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.