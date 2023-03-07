Fox Sports Steps to the Plate with World Baseball Classic Coverage

Fox Sports will take the field tonight (March 7) for its coverage of the World Baseball Classic international tournament.

Fox, FS1, FS2, Tubi and Fox Deportes will combine to carry live all 47 games of the three-week, 20-team elimination baseball tournament that kicks off with the Cuba-Netherlands matchup on FS1.

Fox will televise the first game for Team USA, which features such players as Mike Trout, Trea Turner and Adam Wainwright, as it meets England on March 11. Fox Sports announcers Joe Davis and John Smoltz will call the Team USA opener, according to the company.

All World Baseball Classic games will be played across four fields, including Chase Field in Phoenix and LoanDepot Park in Miami, as well as the Tokyo Dome in Japan and Taichung Intercontinental Stadium in Taiwan.

Team USA won the last World Baseball Classic in 2017 – the 2021 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. Japan won the World Baseball Classic the first two years of the tournament in 2006 and 2009, while the Dominican Republic won top honors in 2013.

"What a fantastic way to build excitement around the 2023 baseball season, with the best players in the world facing off for pride of country," Fox Sports president and COO Mark Silverman said in a statement. ■